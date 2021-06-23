Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Says He Just Wants Bam Margera To Get Better

Jackass 4 will be exactly the kind of dumb fun we’re all craving. Post COVID I’m not in the mood for a slow introspective drama, but I am ready to watch Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius get whacked in the nuts. But right now there’s a cloud hanging over the production, as former Jackass Bam Margera has been slapped with a restraining order after reportedly threatening director Steve Tremaine’s wife and children.