The Telehealth Access Preservation and Modernization Act of 2021 makes permanent some of the temporary provisions for remote medical care put in place last year to address the pandemic. It extends the measure allowing patients to access telemedicine services even if they’ve never presented to their provider in-person before—when doing so would be impractical. It also allows telehealth appointments to happen just over the phone, rather than requiring both audio and video technology. This is to help those without broadband internet or smartphones.