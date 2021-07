Do you have what it takes to be on the Flagler Playhouse stage?. The play, Neil Simon's "Rumors," is a farce set in a residential area of New York. Ken and Chris Gorman arrive at the home of their friend Charley Brock, deputy mayor, and his wife Myra for their 10th anniversary party. However, the house is sealed shut, Myra and the servants are nowhere to be seen, and Charley has apparently tried to shoot himself. As the other guests arrive, Ken and Chris have to maintain the charade while taking care of Charley, who has passed out in his upstairs bedroom. It all comes to a head when the police arrive.