After missing out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pent-up crowds came out in droves last weekend for the 60th annual Stonewall Peach JAMboree. “Both nights were record-breakers – it was just amazing,” said Arin Smith, the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce board vice president. “People were just ready to get out and see their friends and have fun. The weather was perfect, the music was perfect and the beer was cold.”