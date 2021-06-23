Dungeons & Dragons Announces WWE Superstars Game for D&D Live
Dungeons & Dragons has announced that four WWE superstars will join its D&D Live program for a game hosted by rising star Aabria Iyengar. Dungeons & Dragons announced that Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Mace, and Tyler Breeze will play at "The Chaos Carnival" table in a game run by Aabria Iyengar. All four WWE wrestlers are D&D veterans, having appeared on WWE's Rollout TTRPG show for multiple seasons. Iyengar is also a D&D pro that has appeared on numerous D&D stream and shows. She recently made waves in the D&D community after the popular series Critical Role and Dimension 20 both announced that she would run multi-episode games for them over the summer, leading to fans declaring that this summer was the Summer of Aabria.comicbook.com