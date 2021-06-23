Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Dungeons & Dragons Announces WWE Superstars Game for D&D Live

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons has announced that four WWE superstars will join its D&D Live program for a game hosted by rising star Aabria Iyengar. Dungeons & Dragons announced that Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, Mace, and Tyler Breeze will play at "The Chaos Carnival" table in a game run by Aabria Iyengar. All four WWE wrestlers are D&D veterans, having appeared on WWE's Rollout TTRPG show for multiple seasons. Iyengar is also a D&D pro that has appeared on numerous D&D stream and shows. She recently made waves in the D&D community after the popular series Critical Role and Dimension 20 both announced that she would run multi-episode games for them over the summer, leading to fans declaring that this summer was the Summer of Aabria.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Breeze
Person
David Harbour
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Ember Moon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D D#Wwe Superstars#Combat#D D Live#Wizards#Feywild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance review

The most magical thing about playing Dungeons & Dragons is the freedom to create your own story. Whilst you do use sourcebooks and rules created by Gary Gygax and company, your adventures are your own. Outside of official content, few have created stories within the universe that have stood the test of time, or are regarded highly enough to be considered lore. R.A. Salvatore’s The Crystal Shard and Icewind Dale trilogy started something so special. It brought legendary character Drizzt Do’Urden to the masses. Seeing him in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is pretty magical, but is it any good?
HobbiesGame Informer Online

Dungeons & Dragons Brings Dungeon Crawling To Magic: The Gathering

In case you haven’t heard, Magic: The Gathering is getting a Dungeons & Dragons themed set next month. Exploring one of the most popular D&D settings, The Forgotten Realms, the aptly named Adventures in the Forgotten Realms allows players to stuff some of the most popular fantasy characters and monsters in gaming history into their decks. That’s right, you can start attacking your opponent with the likes of Drizzt Do’Urden or conjure up Lolth the Spider Queen.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Fix to Group Disconnect Glitch

The makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has announced they've pushed a fix for a persistent issue involving players suddenly disconnecting from their group. Earlier today, Tuque Games announced that they had deployed a fix to reduce the number of group disconnects experienced by players. This was one of the more persistent bugs that plagued players during the first day, with some players reporting that they couldn't complete a run on multiplayer due to repeated disconnects with the server. Given that the game's focus is on multiplayer play, it seemed that this issue was important enough for Tuque Games to prioritize as a Day Two fix. Tuque Games also noted that they were listening to feedback about the game and encouraged players to report any issues they were experiencing.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room Preview – FMV&D

Why are they still making FMV games in this year of our lord 2021? Because they’re awesome, that’s why. I still remember thinking how outrageous the price tag on a single play of Dragon’s Lair or Space Ace was but the allure was so strong I wasted at least a buck on each. And now, I get to play them in my own home and just waste my time every time I screw up! The future is here! FMV games right on your home console, ka-pow! Deathtrap Dungeon – The Golden Room is a special title too because it’s a Dungeons & Dragons-style FMV game full of choices, riddles, and player-directed poorly choreographed fighting!
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Wekthor Games Announces Dragon’s Wandering Tavern

If you love management games and Studio Ghibli, this news is for you. Wekthor Games have announced their first PC title will be Dragon’s Wandering Tavern. While I personally don’t play many management titles, the charming artwork in this one has already won me over. And better yet, it’s the first game I’ve seen where a dragon manages a tavern!
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance’s Non-Custom Characters Miss D&D’s Biggest Appeal

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance could be more like its tabletop RPG companion by using customizable characters to encourage roleplaying. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launched June 22, 2021, to middling reviews. An online multiplayer D&D video game, Dark Alliance allows up to four players to party up with friends, selecting one preconstructed character with a unique set of skills. Many of the game’s criticisms center around lackluster gameplay, while positive notes focus on the story and multiplayer. However, Dark Alliance ultimately lacks critical components of tabletop Dungeons & Dragons that will leave fans of the latter unimpressed.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Delivers Visceral Action Within Authentic D&D – Interview

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance took players on an isometric hack-and-slash adventure when it launched in the early 2000s, followed by a sequel a few years later. Now, nearly 20 years after players first got their hands on that Dungeons & Dragons action RPG, third-person spiritual successor Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is here to usher in audiences new and old. We sat down with Tuque Games lead level designer Jean-Francois Champagne to chat about how this new adventure sets itself up as the next essential Dungeons & Dragons experience.
HobbiesEmerald Media

Learning to listen through Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game consisting of a narrator known as the Dungeon Master and characters that act as protagonists in a fictional story. The game uses dice to determine how likely a player is to succeed at a task of their choosing. I began playing D&D...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Superstars Set To Enter Chaos Carnival For D&D Live – Details

WWE sent out the following press release today, announcing that Xavier Woods, MACE, Ember Moon and Tyler Breeze will ‘enter the Chaos Carnival’ for D&D Live 2021. WWE SUPERSTARS ENTER THE CHAOS CARNIVAL FOR D&D LIVE 2021. Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, MACE, and Tyler Breeze join Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Announces Live UK Tour Dates

WWE had to cancel all of their live touring plans when the pandemic came around. That included any intentions of traveling outside of the USA. Now the company is officially getting back to the United Kingdom for a mini-tour. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black Announces A New Sponsorship Deal

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Tommy End) took to Twitter today, announcing a new sponsorship deal with Hayabusa Combat. He said,. “Only have so many characters that I can type but as of today I am officially sponsored by @hayabusacombat. Which ironically was the name of one of my favorite wrestler growing up. More to come as I will give some cool stuff away for you hip kids that hit bags and pads.”
Video GamesComicBook

Explore Weird Wastelands in Dungeons & Dragons

A new Kickstarter promises to bring a full set of tools for exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland setting in Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier this month, the makers of the Web DM YouTube channel launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Weird Wastelands, a new supplement designed to help DMs build a post-apocalyptic setting for their players to explore and survive. The book is inspired at least in part by the classic Dark Sun campaign setting that has appeared in multiple D&D editions, to the point that the book features its own psion class. However, while Weird Wastelands wears its influences on its sleeve, the makers of Weird Wastelands describe the book as a "campaign toolkit" with less focus on lore and more emphasis on providing additional tools and mechanics to enhance play at the table.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Perfect Ten: 10 reasons you’d never want to live in an MMORPG

Escapism and daydreams are, in my opinion, wonderful and part of what fuels our creativity and excitement. I mean, most of us probably engage in some form of escapism just by the act of playing MMOs. These are settings that make us heroes, gives us clearly defined objectives with assured rewards, and continually dole out progression and backpats. Am I the only one who purrs when the game says, “Well done, chap?”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Cumberbatch Joins “Dungeons & Dragons”

A new report in The Sun indicates that “Sherlock” and “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of the currently filming “Dungeons and Dragons” movie in the UK. If correct, his addition to the cast of the fantasy role-playing game turned feature will see him re-teaming with his...