Dungeons & Dragons Announces WWE Superstars Game for D&D Live

The makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has announced they've pushed a fix for a persistent issue involving players suddenly disconnecting from their group. Earlier today, Tuque Games announced that they had deployed a fix to reduce the number of group disconnects experienced by players. This was one of the more persistent bugs that plagued players during the first day, with some players reporting that they couldn't complete a run on multiplayer due to repeated disconnects with the server. Given that the game's focus is on multiplayer play, it seemed that this issue was important enough for Tuque Games to prioritize as a Day Two fix. Tuque Games also noted that they were listening to feedback about the game and encouraged players to report any issues they were experiencing.