Warriors Will Select 7th and 14th in 2021 NBA Draft

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors were awarded the seventh overall selection (via trade with Minnesota) and the 14th overall pick (their own) in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 as a result of tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team will have two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State owns two Top 14 selections for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).

