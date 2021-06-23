Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Will You Have To Reserve A Spot To Visit South Dakota Parks?

By Christine Manika
Posted by 
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is almost in our rearview mirrors, people are anxious to get outside and explore the United States. This especially includes the national parks located all around the country. The country is even bracing for a huge surge in tourism when it comes to the number of individuals visiting national parks.

hot1047.com
Community Policy
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Yellowstone National Park#Cnn#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best City to Live in South Dakota

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work […]
Food & Drinkskelo.com

Beer, the 4th of July, and South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Beer and the 4th of July goes together like hotdogs and mustard. The Beer Institute says Americans will drink more the $2 Billion worth of foamy goodness over the holiday. The institute also says beer has an economic impact on South Dakota. They say it...
Politicskelo.com

Keep South Dakota safe this summer

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — While you’re experiencing all of South Dakota’s great places this summer, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation wants you to help everyone stay safe. Law enforcement offices across the country are using the hashtags #protectyoureveryday and #seesay to encourage people to be alert and stay aware of their surroundings.
PoliticsPosted by
B102.7

In South Dakota You Can Go to Jail for Setting Off Fireworks Today

Every now and then I run into something that really surprises me. Going to jail for setting off fireworks was one I just found. Yesterday I wrote a story about when fireworks go on sale in South Dakota. In the process of looking up South Dakota law pertaining to it, I found out that not only are fireworks only allowed to be sold between June 27th and July 5th each year, but the act of setting them off outside of those dates is against the law.
DrinksGrand Forks Herald

How many have you tried? A look at North Dakota's craft breweries and cideries

Craft breweries and cideries can be found In North Dakota's largest cities, but there are gems sprinkled across the state. Many pay homage to their roots through unique names and flavors, sourcing in-state ingredients and presenting local art or musicians. Explore the interactive map below to find new flavors or...
TravelGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Area National Parks grappling with increased visitation

A lot of first-time visitors to Colorado National Monument drive the road slowly. If you’re behind those people, monument staff would like you to relax and be patient. The monument, as well as other national parks in western Colorado, is experiencing a rise in visits, which is bringing some visitors who don’t necessarily have a lot of experience with outdoor recreation.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

National Parks You May Have Never Heard Of

The USA has countless national parks, all of which are incredible to visit and a must in any travel bucket list. While many of them are quite famous, there are plenty that are much lesser known and blessedly still remain free of big crowds. Among the latter, there a few real gems that are well worth a visit.
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best School District in South Dakota

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances that help shape who they become. While these environmental conditions are virtually countless, a small handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success. Whether or not a child succeeds academically can depend considerably on school quality. A […]
Yankton, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 22, 2021. Yankton is sailing into the summer season on a terrific financial wave after posting another big month of revenue in May. The latest report not only topped last May — which, of course, was early in the COVID-19 pandemic — but even surpassed the revenue collected in May 2019.
TravelKansas City Star

12 beaches of the North you have to visit

MINNEAPOLIS — Let’s get this out of the way: The lake can be cold. You snap on a pair of water shoes on a warm summer day and step gingerly into the clear Lake Superior waters of Madeline Island’s Big Bay. Edging ever deeper, though, is a process. You inhale sharply with every step, advancing to your waist, your chest, your shoulders — and finally, full submersion. But once your body adjusts to the shock, the feeling is completely invigorating. Curative. As summer vacation returns with a vengeance, the Midwest’s best beaches will provide a no-frills escape this year. These aren’t the Gulf Stream waters, and this certainly isn’t the Caribbean. But from the Great Lakes to the 10,000 Lakes, the best beaches of the “North Coast” are collectively like our Caribbean. So don’t let the coastal elites tell you that the Midwest has no beaches. They have no idea. Here, we share 12 of our favorites.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fight the Bite When You Visit Parks This Summer!

Summertime and the living is easy—except for the mosquitoes are back with a vengeance!. There’s nothing we love more than hiking on the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve trails or playing baseball and tennis at Bicentennial Park. However, with the mosquito season in full swing, it’s time to take the necessary steps to fight the bite, Southlake!
TravelPosted by
Only In Maine

The 7 Secret Parks Of Maine You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To Visit

One of the most notable things about Maine is the plentiful opportunity to explore the great outdoors and there are tons of places to do it. Whether you prefer to explore your own backyard or enjoy visiting the largest state parks, we know Mainers relish the chance to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. […] The post The 7 Secret Parks Of Maine You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Public HealthRapid City Journal

Delta variant detected in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) confirmed Wednesday that the B.1.617.2 variant (the "Delta variant”) of COVID-19 has been detected in South Dakota. The findings were verified by an out-of-state laboratory, and while only one case of the variant has been identified in Edmunds County, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist.
Healthktwb.com

South Dakota medical cannabis website

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This week Governor Kristi Noem, along with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program set to take effect on July 1. Medical cannabis will...
Aberdeen, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Explosive Device Found At South Dakota Amusement Park

What is described as an 'explosive device set to activate at a later time' was found at Wylie Park. On Friday morning Wylie Park Campground in Aberdeen post on their Facebook page that at approximately 8 am staff at Wylie Park located a suspicious object within the park boundaries. They...