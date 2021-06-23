5 of The Best Bars In West Hollywood

Photo by One Shot from Pexels

Going to a bar in West Hollywood is a rite of passage, and now that it's summer, you need to plan accordingly so you could try all the good spots in the area. West Hollywood has essentially every kind of nightlife you could imagine.

The Surly Goat:

This is the best place you could get a beer in West Hollywood. You could drink and talk to the bartender about the atmosphere and everything else that's going on. There's also a side patio for you to go to and hang out with all of your friends. The music is great and the atmosphere is relaxing.

The Abbey Food & Bar:

This is one of the most recognizable gay bars in the country. Weekends here get absolutely rowdy, the music is fantastic, and the brunch on Sundays is delicious.

The Roger Room:

This bar is slightly hidden, it's small and dark but the cocktails are the absolute best. There’s also an entire absinthe section on the menu.

Saddle Ranch Chop House:

Saddle Ranch is an incredibly touristy cowboy-themed mess in the heart of the Strip. This is the kind of spot where you use fireball as your chaser and you end up getting thrown off a mechanical bull with your shirt over your head. Their bar food is okay and it'll come in handy the more you drink.

Tower Bar:

This is one of the best spots to mingle with the Hollywood power crowd. Come here in your Sunday best and expect to see a few celebrities sipping on martinis. Tower bar is a total classic whose theme isn’t Hollywood, it just is Hollywood.

