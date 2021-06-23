Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

5 of The Best Bars In West Hollywood

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ8gP_0acza84D00
Photo by One Shot from Pexels

Going to a bar in West Hollywood is a rite of passage, and now that it's summer, you need to plan accordingly so you could try all the good spots in the area. West Hollywood has essentially every kind of nightlife you could imagine.

The Surly Goat:

This is the best place you could get a beer in West Hollywood. You could drink and talk to the bartender about the atmosphere and everything else that's going on. There's also a side patio for you to go to and hang out with all of your friends. The music is great and the atmosphere is relaxing.

The Abbey Food & Bar:

This is one of the most recognizable gay bars in the country. Weekends here get absolutely rowdy, the music is fantastic, and the brunch on Sundays is delicious.

The Roger Room:

This bar is slightly hidden, it's small and dark but the cocktails are the absolute best. There’s also an entire absinthe section on the menu.

Saddle Ranch Chop House:

Saddle Ranch is an incredibly touristy cowboy-themed mess in the heart of the Strip. This is the kind of spot where you use fireball as your chaser and you end up getting thrown off a mechanical bull with your shirt over your head. Their bar food is okay and it'll come in handy the more you drink.

Tower Bar:

This is one of the best spots to mingle with the Hollywood power crowd. Come here in your Sunday best and expect to see a few celebrities sipping on martinis. Tower bar is a total classic whose theme isn’t Hollywood, it just is Hollywood.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
444
Followers
193
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Beer#Food Drink#Pexels Going#The Abbey Food Bar#Saddle Ranch Chop House#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Best Bar is Hidden Beneath a Hotel

Sometimes the best things in life are those of which require just a bit more effort. What I'm saying is, sure, you can walk down the street to your favorite watering hole and grab a drink anytime but what about something off the beaten path?. THE BEST BAR IN ILLINOIS...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

25 best candy bars of all time

Everyone loves candy bars. Or they at least like one. Everyone has their favorite that they go to again and again. It doesn’t matter if you’re a peanut butter and chocolate person, a caramel fanatic, are crazy about peanuts or can eat your weight in coconut, there is a candy bar that fits your specific tastes.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

The Best Coffeeshops In Santa Monica

I'm somewhat of a coffee connoisseur, or at least I like to think of myself as one which is why I've been spending ample time in the last few weeks trying out new coffee shops on the west side. I usually stick to the Santa Monica area, but I'm sure there's plenty more to see and taste.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

The Best Cheap Breakfast Spot In Venice

Flake is one of the most well-known spots in Venice. Not only does it serve incredible breakfast food, but it's hip and cheap for the high quality it serves. At Flake, we have been proudly serving up tasty sandwiches and snacks to the Venice community since 2008. Our food is simple, fresh, and ALWAYS made to order. We are a family operated business and are proud to say we have three generations of the family working at Flake!
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Jameson's Irish Pub In Santa Monica Has The Best Happy Hour

Sports, Whiskey, Music flow at Santa Monica’s newest neighborhood pub inside a beautiful historic building that features the Westside’s largest oval bar! Jameson’s Pub is located off of sunny Main Street in Silicon Beach, only two blocks from the ocean. We pride ourselves on being frequented by groups of young, vibrant professionals and surrounded by a friendly and upscale community.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Best Italian Deli In Santa Monica: Italian Bay Cities

I've lived near Italian Bay Cities for almost two years now and I regret not eating there every single day. "When you dine at our Italian deli and bakery in Santa Monica, California, you can expect the highest quality food made with the freshest ingredients, along with friendly, personal customer service. Since 1925, we have specialized in homemade, authentic Italian specialties, like our freshly made pasta, bread, and rolls. You can choose from all of our delicious menu items to cater your next big event. Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery is also a gourmet market, where you can find all types of domestic and imported groceries, including cheese, wine, and even housewares."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

New Breakfast Spot Opens, 'Openaire' Created By Two-Star Michelin Chef

Created in collaboration with two-star Michelin Chef and native Angeleno, Josiah Citrin, Openaire is a poolside oasis of green at the center of Koreatown. The menu features the best of California's ingredients from land and sea, embracing the seasons and presented in a shareable format. Simply, Openaire is a celebration of outdoor dining at the center of the melting-pot that is LA.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

7 Incredible Coffee Bars In Los Angeles

Los Angeles’s coffee scene is indeed one of the best and it has certainly come a long way since the days of sugary syrups and poorly foamed milk. The amount of local cafes opening up doing it right has grown significantly over the years making it possible to find a great latte, cappuccino, or brewed coffee in nearly every corner of the city.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Feeling Italian? Try North Italia

If you're looking for some good Italian comfort food, you have to check out North Italia. Located in Santa Monica, this spot is beautiful with both indoor and outdoor seating. They have a great happy hour, Monday - Friday 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. & half-off bottles of wine on Mondays (excludes reserve wine) in the bar.
Theater & Danceheraldjournalism24.com

Best 10 Student Bars in Manchester

Origin of one Emmeline Pankhurst, the head of the Suffragette development that brought ladies the vote, home to two of the world’s driving football crews and obviously, Crowning celebration Road. Not exclusively does this city have a rich history, yet it additionally has two colleges implying that it is overflowing...