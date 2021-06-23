Visalia finds a home for homeless shelter

VISALIA – Three months ago, the Visalia City Council vowed to open a homeless shelter in the next two years. Three days ago, they announced a location. At its June 21 meeting, the Visalia City Council awarded just under $5 million in funding to Community Services Employment Training (CSET) and approved agreements for the nonprofit to develop and operate the shelter. The 100-bed facility is being built on 3 acres east of Riverway Sports Park across Highway 63 (Dinuba Boulevard). Councilmember Brian Poochigian noted the project was located just west of where massive homeless encampments have popped up along the St. John’s River and should help alleviate issues with homelessness for residents living on St. John’s Parkway, who have been asking the city for action for years.