A million dollars no longer gets membership of top 1% wealth club –Credit Suisse
A net worth of a million dollars is no longer enough to earn you a membership of the world's top 1% by wealth club. Despite the worst health crisis in at least a century that sent most global economies into recession, global wealth grew 7.4% in 2020 to an estimated $418.3 trillion, according to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2021 published June 22. The increase was fueled by rising asset prices that surged after the initial shock from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a weaker U.S. dollar. The depreciation of the dollar last year alone added 3.3% to global wealth.www.spglobal.com