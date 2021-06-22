A million dollars no longer gets membership of top 1% wealth club –Credit Suisse

Activist investors are zeroing in on the insurance industry as the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip on the worldwide economy. Over the past few months, activist investors have targeted several prominent insurance and reinsurance groups for a variety of reasons. Cevian Capital Partners Ltd took a 4.95% stake in Aviva PLC in June, for example, demanding the U.K.-based insurer return £5 billion of capital to investors and cut more costs. French reinsurer SCOR SE has faced repeated challenges from CIAM over its corporate governance. Meanwhile, Prudential PLC is currently divesting its U.S. operation, Jackson Financial, after facing pressure from Third Point LLC.