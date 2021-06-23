Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bob Dunning: Little to cheer about in this case

By Bob Dunning
Davis Enterprise
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic school administrators all over the country are holding their breath to see how the United States Supreme Court will rule in the case of a high-school freshman who was punished for off-campus speech her school deemed offensive. Last month justices heard oral arguments in the case “Mahanoy Area School...

www.davisenterprise.com
State
Pennsylvania State
Congress & Courts
Education
Politics
U.S. Politics
Facebook
Washington State
Fox News

Florist's attorney in LGBT case refused by SCOTUS says move allows Washington State to 'ruin her financially'

The defendant in the Arlene's Flowers v. Washington State case, along with her attorney, joined "Special Report" on Friday to react after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, in which floral artist Barronelle Stutzman was sued by Washington State Democratic Attorney Gen. Bob Ferguson and the American Civil Liberties Union after she refused services to a gay man for his wedding.
Uniontown, PA

Cheers and jeers

Jeers: It never ceases to amaze what pleasure can be gained by the senseless destruction of public property such as the theft and destruction of 19 flags from the George C. Marshall Plaza in Uniontown last week. The culprit was seen in the early morning hours of June 19 tearing up the flags and tossing them into a pile several blocks from the plaza. The stolen flags represented the allied nations of World War II and were placed at the plaza in 2003. The American and POW flags were left untouched. The cost to replace the flags has been estimated at $1,915, and members of the community have stepped up to help fund their replacement. “I have no idea why someone would do something like this,” the city’s Mayor Bill Gerke said. Anyone who would like to donate can call the city office at 724-430-2900 or send a check to the City of Uniontown, 20 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, Room Number 114, with a notation that the check is intended to go toward replacing the flags.
Law

Morning Docket: 07.02.21

* A Tennessee gamer is suing so that he can keep his vanity “69PWNDU” license plate. Hope he isn’t a legal noob… [Yahoo News]. * A Texas lawyer has been disbarred for allegedly taking his client’s food stamps and purportedly faking the client’s signature. [Texas Lawyer]. * The Supreme Court...
Davis, CA

Voices of America 2021 — Davis lives the American dream

Our nation’s character resides in its questions, but the struggle for insight remains our biggest test. All voices clamor to be heard yet those with the capacity to listen might be lost in a weak supply chain of the open-hearted. Who among us defines what makes us Americans, much less Davisites?
Congress & Courts

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court won't hear case of Christian florist who refused to provide flowers for gay wedding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let stand a victory for a same-sex couple who were told by a Christian florist that she would not provide flowers for their wedding. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, leaving in place a a 2019 decision by the Washington Supreme Court against florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers.
Congress & Courts
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court just delivered a major win for election integrity

On Thursday, the Supreme Court saved the Voting Rights Act. That’s not what you’re hearing in most of the media, but it’s true. The court prevented the important civil rights law from becoming a partisan tool as Democratic National Committee lawyer Marc Elias and other leftist groups had hoped. The court rejected their effort to graft disparate impact theories onto a law that was designed to protect real-world impediments to the ballot box.
Congress & Courts
Fox News

Guy Benson Reacts To SCOTUS Decision On LGBTQ Adoption

Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson gave a passionate monologue discussing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on LGBTQ adoptions. “What the Supreme Court decided nine to zero was a Catholic charity, for example, can continue to operate and do its important work. In a place like Philadelphia without having to sacrifice the tenets. Of what the church in this case teaches now, you know, if you’re a regular listener to this program, that I am openly gay. I’m in a same sex marriage. It’s conceivable that down the road, few options, you know, one of them could be adoption. So I had people ask me, well, what do you think of this? Aren’t you upset about this? I saw a quote from Don Lemon from CNN on his podcast and CNN tweeted this quote, out from their main account. Here’s what he said, and Don is openly gay. He says, I think adoption is something that should be handled by the state and I think the church should stay out of it. And my response to that on Twitter was this. And like a nine nothing Supreme Court, I don’t think the government should discriminate against religious adoption agencies and that people who wish to keep the church out of their adoption process can make that choice for their family without invalidating many other people’s faith based choices. That’s my view. I don’t think that gay rights are LGBTQ rights and religious liberty. Have to be mutually exclusive issues. I think in the culture wars and the era of polarization, maybe it’s seen that way by a lot of people, but not by me.”
California State

Supreme Court invalidates California's donor disclosure requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a California rule that requires charitable organizations to disclose the names of contributors in a case that could impact the future of "dark money" politics. The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines. "The upshot is that California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information...
Law

New #TheyLied Libel Lawsuit, Ed Henry v. Fox News

9…. [In December 2019, Defendant Suzanne Scott, CEO Fox News] announced that she was promoting Plaintiff to be co-anchor of the popular news show "American Newsroom." Within a few months of his promotion, however, Ms. Scott and Fox News turned against Plaintiff and abruptly fired him, publicly humiliating him in the process.
Davis, CA

Sister District plans downtown rally

Sister District will stage a rally at Rep. John Garamendi’s Davis office at 412 G St. in downtown Davis from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, to show support for HR1/S1, For the People Act. Event organizers encourage rally participants to make a sign and wear a mask. Google...