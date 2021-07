It’s nearly impossible to behold the displays of fresh green peas in our local farmer’s markets and not let the creative wheels start turning re: how to eat more peas!. I love them in all their glorious incarnations: pea leaves, pea shoots, snow peas and the uber-crisp snap peas (raw!), yet the relatively starchy English pea is my choice for any kind of deeply seasoned dip or spread. And if you can get your hands on a really fresh, artisan tahini you are more than half way to a fun, easy and novel take on regular hummus. It’s great with crudité or your favorite chips but my recent enthusiasm is toasted seaweed crisps.