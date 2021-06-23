Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Data Annotation Market is ready for its next Big Move | Playment Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems, Appen Limited

Las Vegas Herald
 10 days ago

2020-2025 Global Data Annotation Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Annotation market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Annotation market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

www.lasvegasherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Data Annotation Market#Cogito Tech Llc#Deep Systems#Report Ocean#Industrial Chain#Bar Pie Charts#Toc#Pestel#Post#Labelbox#Covid#Fiver Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Portugal
News Break
Market Data
Country
Philippines
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Netherlands
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Sorghum Beer Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Sorghum Beer market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table &...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision and growing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions are some key factors driving global high-performance computing market revenue growth. Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Geospatial Analytics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Titanium Nitride Coating Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing demand for high-quality components in aerospace industry is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the global titanium nitride coating market. The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties. Titanium nitride has excellent properties including high heat resistance, hardness, good corrosion resistance, and wear resistance properties. In addition, it is also electrically conductive, non-oxidizing, and non-toxic in nature.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Streaming Analytics Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention and rising demand for recommendation engines are some key factors driving global streaming analytics market growth. The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Continuous technological advancements in vehicle safety and driver assist technologies and stringent safety regulations are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blood Collection Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

Major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global blood collection market. The global blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components. Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the lab-on-a-chip market going ahead. The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Compound Management Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market. The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Waste Management Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Rising concerns regarding waste management across the world and limited availability of landfill sites in overpopulated countries are key factors driving market revenue growth. The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is expected to boost utilization of waste management facilities to minimize environmental degradation during the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Video Content Analytics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology. The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bariatric Surgery Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market. The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Emergence of digital transformation and industry 4.0 has propelled volumes of data being generated in recent years which is fueling growth of carbon neutral data center market. The global carbon neutral data center market size is expected to reach USD 17.12 Billion at a steady CAGR of 22.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Implementation of environmental regulations and government policies such as 'International Climate Agreement' to reduce carbon emissions in data centers is driving global carbon neutral data center market revenue growth.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Rising need to meet government wastewater quality requirements is a key factor driving global industrial wastewater treatment service market revenue growth. The global industrial wastewater treatment service market size is expected to reach USD 31.70 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to meet government wastewater quality requirements. Industries are increasingly adopting industrial wastewater treatment services to meet stringent pretreatment or direct discharge treatment norms and prerequisites, which is expected to drive growth of this market across developed and developing countries. Rising need to convert wastewater into green energy is a key contributing factor to rising utilization of industrial wastewater treatment services.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Drone Package Delivery Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Growing need for faster delivery, especially for retail and medical supplies, is a key factor factor driving global drone package delivery market growth. The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Drone package delivery is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Conversational AI Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Rising demand for AI-driven customer support services and increasing implementation of conversational AI chatbots in the automotive industry are some key factors driving global conversational AI market growth. The global conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 4.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Insulating Glass Window Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy bills are key factors driving global insulating glass window market growth. The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Digital Workplace Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth. The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.