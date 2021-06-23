Elon engineering dives into water research

Henry Carscadden is expanding his horizons, both as a member of the U.S. Space Force and as a computer science researcher. Carscadden, who graduated from the University of Virginia in May, received a Louis T. Rader Undergraduate Research Award, given by the School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science, for his work at UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute, where scientists use mathematical and computational science to solve problems. These awards go to undergraduate students based on their academic achievements, ability to get along with people and demonstrated capacity to work hard.