Elon, NC

Elon engineering dives into water research

By Michael Abernethy
ELON University
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Innovation Quad takes shape near McMichael Science Center, another hub of engineering ingenuity has emerged in an unlikely place on Elon’s campus. Tucked behind Schar Center in a stormwater drainage retention pond, 10 engineering seniors spent the final weeks of their last semester this spring constructing a dock and deploying floating constructed wetlands modules. From those 4-foot modules, they tested the results of a year’s worth of lab-bound labor: a series of sophisticated sensors economically designed to measure water quality paired with native plants that thrive on the excess nutrients in runoff. Elon’s second senior engineering capstone design project opens the door to real-time water quality monitoring, stormwater restoration and future projects that will advance water research.

