Los Angeles, CA

Cows Escape Meat Packing Facility, Run Wild in Los Angeles Neighborhood Before 1 Is Shot by Police

By Kate Hogan
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chaotic scene in Los Angeles turned tragic on Tuesday night as cows wreaked havoc on a quiet neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on June 22 about 40 cows descended on Pico Rivera, having just escaped a meat packing facility where "a gate was accidentally left opened," a press release reads. (The Today show shared video of the scene on Wednesday morning.)

people.com
