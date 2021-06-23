Cows Escape Meat Packing Facility, Run Wild in Los Angeles Neighborhood Before 1 Is Shot by Police
A chaotic scene in Los Angeles turned tragic on Tuesday night as cows wreaked havoc on a quiet neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on June 22 about 40 cows descended on Pico Rivera, having just escaped a meat packing facility where "a gate was accidentally left opened," a press release reads. (The Today show shared video of the scene on Wednesday morning.)people.com