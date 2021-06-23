Easy Oven Roasted Steak with Blender Bearnaise (and our EPIC trip to Iceland!!)
We recently got back from a pretty amazing trip to Iceland! I’m excited to share the highlights in today’s post along with a meal inspired by our time there. While the food outside of the city was not that diverse (LOTS of burgers and pizzas!), we did enjoy delicious steak and lamb several times, and it always seemed to be paired with a yummy Bearnaise sauce. Even the burgers sometimes came with a side of Bearnaise.www.100daysofrealfood.com