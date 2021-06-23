Global Graphic Processing Unit Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook Analysis Report By 2027

Global Graphic Processing Unit Market was valued at USD 24.32 billion in 2020 which projected to reach USD 188.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 32.8 % from 2020-2027. A graphic processing unit is a chip which performs mathematical calculations rapidly, for the purpose of rendering images. Graphic processing unit come in two primary types such as integrated and discrete. An integrated graphic processing unit seems not to come on its own separate card at all and is rather embedded alongside the CPU. A discrete graphic processing unit is a distinct chip which is installed on its own circuit board and is typically attached to a PCI Express slot. Graphic processing unit are used in fixed systems, smart phones, computers, and game consoles. The increase in application graphics processing unit in smart phones is expected to accelerate the market growth during this forecast timeframe. The increasing smartphone space, combined with growth in mobile gaming will positively influence the market growth.