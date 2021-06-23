Cancel
Tame Impala announces US tour dates

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow we know what Tame Impala was teasing. Earlier this week, the Kevin Parker-led outfit released a mysterious video titled “Rushium,” which teased that “Phase 1 Clinical Trials Begin 09/2021.” As it turns out, “Phase 1 Clinical Trials” was just a fancy way of saying “tour.”. Indeed, Tame Impala has...

