Going into the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals, there were two names everyone knew by heart: Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs, the indomitable duo that has never failed to make a national team. There had typically always been a third name, too: Colleen Quigley. The three had been, in that order, the group representing the U.S. at world championships and Olympics since 2016. But when Quigley announced her withdrawal from the race due to injury, that third and final spot on Team USA became wide open. And one thing’s for sure, Val Constien was going for it.