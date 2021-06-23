Digital Transformation In Freight Forwarding Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Advantech, LOGITECH Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mindtree

Increasing demand for high-quality components in aerospace industry is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the global titanium nitride coating market. The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties. Titanium nitride has excellent properties including high heat resistance, hardness, good corrosion resistance, and wear resistance properties. In addition, it is also electrically conductive, non-oxidizing, and non-toxic in nature.