Dental Scanner Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Carestream Dental, Ormco Corporation, Dental Wings, Amann Girrbach

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving global smart water management market growth. The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries. Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions.