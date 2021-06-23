Cancel
Movies

Latest 'Fast & Furious' film takes you where you'd expect: Beyond the laws of physics and logic

By Ann Hornaday
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"As long as we obey the laws of physics, we'll be fine." So says Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) in one of several self-referential winks in "F9: The Fast Saga." Fans of the action franchise, about a ragtag team of hijackers turned good guys with amazing driving and bullet-dodging skills, will recognize the reference: The laws of physics are flouted with metronomic regularity in the "Fast & Furious" movies, which audiences now expect to be progressively more outlandish as they try to one-up each other. In "F9," that desperation involves sending one of the crew's famously tricked-out cars literally into space - as well as playing fast and loose with on- and off-screen deaths.

www.lmtonline.com
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
TV SeriesEW.com

Netflix's Sexy Beasts remake is just as disturbing as you'd expect

No, someone did not just slip LSD into your morning coffee - you're just watching the trailer for Netflix's new dating show, Sexy Beasts. Premiering July 21, the series - which is based on a UK format - is kind of like the illegitimate child of Love is Blind, The Masked Singer, and your worst nightmares. In each episode, singles transform into human-sized creatures through elaborate prosthetics and then go on dates with other, uh, sexy beasts. From there they will choose one person to continue dating - and only then will the contestants get to see each other's actual (human) face. Spoiler alert: Everyone on this show appears to be hot.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Fast & Furious Movies?

‘Fast & Furious‘ is a franchise started as a look into the world of underground street racing back in 2001 with ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ Two decades later, it has become one of the highest-grossing franchises ever while constantly evolving over the course of nine films (dubbed “The Fast Saga”), one spin-off film (two short films), and an animated web series. The films mainly focus on Dominic Toretto, a high-performance driver and reformed thief who leads a crew of talented drivers and mechanics alongside his friend, Brian O’Conner, a former cop turned criminal who also later reforms. High-stakes plot and heart-pumping action beyond imagination are the franchise’s trademark, but at the heart of it all remains the theme of family.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Takes Credit For Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious Performance

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson got so heated that the two stars would refuse to even be in the same frame of the eighth Fast & Furious movie, despite their characters appearing in several scenes together, leading to the dots awkwardly being joined in post-production. Things got...
MoviesInside the Magic

Fast and Furious Cast Surprise Guests and Takes Over Universal

Whenever celebrities visit a theme park, it is exciting for Guests to sneak a peek! However, when a cast of a theme park IP is in town, it surely is cause for celebration!. There are many Intellectual Properties that are a part of Universal theme parks that get Guests excited! Including Jurassic World and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Another cult-favorite franchise that Universal represents is Fast and Furious. With nine films under the franchise’s belt, the movies and actors within it are highly recognizable.
The 'Fast & Furious' franchise is back: Everything you need to know about 'F9'

The Fast Fam is back! The ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com rounded up everything you need to know about "F9"… starting with the official synopsis: According to Universal, the action-thriller kicks off with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto "leading a quiet life off the grid" on a farm in central California with his longtime love, Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, and his son. In "F9," Dom is set to face a threat that will force him to "confront the sins of his past … to save those he loves most." He'll reunite the crew to "stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob."
Moviesvitalthrills.com

F9 Review: Is the Latest Fast & Furious Film Up to Speed?

With F9 (and let’s face it, this series is just a harbinger of what is to come – all our movies will eventually become mere letters and numbers, like some strange form of Bingo. I am especially excited to see K6, A17, and W23 sometime in the near future) the Fast & Furious franchise has finally hit the place that we hoped this series would never get to – routine.
MoviesGamespot

Fast And Furious 10 To Start Filming January 2022

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel revealed that the final installments of the franchise will start filming next year and will be a two-parter. Diesel, who plays lead character Dominic Toretto in the franchise told Regal Cinemas that the end of the saga is approaching and filming will start relatively soon. "I'm doing Fast 10 Part 1 and Part 2, the finale of the saga, in January."
MoviesNME

Nathalie Emmanuel wants Beyoncé to be in the next ‘Fast & Furious’ film

Fast & Furious 9 star Nathalie Emmanuel has said that she would like Beyoncé to appear in the next chapter of the franchise. In conversation with NME, the actor was asked who she would like to see cameo in Fast & Furious 9‘s sequel following Cardi B‘s cameo in the film. “Beyoncé Knowles,” she replied instantly.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Dumbgood Revisits Iconic Scenes of 'Fast & Furious' in Latest Capsule

Dumbgood is celebrating the recent release of F9 by heading back to the beginning with a Fast & Furious capsule. The capsule spans from T-shirts, long-sleeves, and a hoodie. Iconic scenes of main characters like Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz are shown on vintage-washed pieces while Rick Yune’s Johnny Tran makes an appearance driving his S2K. Fans of the film franchise will also be delighted to find Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce (who joined the team in 2 Fast 2 Furious) featured with his 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS.
Us Weekly

The ‘Fast and Furious’ Series Through the Years: From the Early Days to ‘F9’ and Beyond

They don’t have friends — they have family. A lot has happened in the Fast and Furious universe since the franchise debuted, both onscreen and off. Back in 2001, few viewers could have imagined that the first entry in the series, The Fast and the Furious, would spawn even one sequel, let alone a multibillion-dollar franchise that includes an animated TV series and a theme park ride.
Fast & Furious 10 & 11, Final Movies, Will Film Back to Back

After a very long wait, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere tomorrow. This May marked 20 years since the original The Fast and the Furious was released and it was announced last year that Vin Diesel and his crew will be winding down the franchise. Director Justin Lin plans to return for two more installments and Diesel has previously said that "every story deserves its own ending." During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diesel also shared that the 10th and 11th movies will be filming back to back.
Tyrese Wants Rihanna To Play His Girlfriend In Next ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Tyrese has some casting suggestions for the final two ‘Fast & Furious’ films. HipHollywood caught up with the singer/ actor, who plays the smart-witted Roman Pearce, about ‘Fast 9’ and who he’d like to see in future films. “Roman has been single for the last 18 years. I threw out...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Even More Fast and Even More Furious: Charlize Theron to Star in Cipher Spin-Off

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to roll on with even more spin off news. Just this week it was teased that the next movies might feature a return for Paul Walker's character via visual effects in F10 and F11. But today, word broke that Universal is moving forward on a spin off feature that will focus on Charlize Theron's cyber antagonist, Cipher. She first appeared in the eighth entry, The Fate of the Furious and returned for F9. Now they want to give her a movie that will be strictly focused on the development of her character. At one time, Theron didn't seem to do these types of movies but has recently been doing several action-centric features including projects for Netflix including The Old Guard.