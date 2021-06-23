Latest 'Fast & Furious' film takes you where you'd expect: Beyond the laws of physics and logic

The Fast Fam is back! The ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com rounded up everything you need to know about "F9"… starting with the official synopsis: According to Universal, the action-thriller kicks off with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto "leading a quiet life off the grid" on a farm in central California with his longtime love, Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, and his son. In "F9," Dom is set to face a threat that will force him to "confront the sins of his past … to save those he loves most." He'll reunite the crew to "stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob."