Brownsville Days return

Brownsville Days are back! And the hosts of the celebration – the Brownsville Lions Club – are ready to put on a great celebration once again. “After everything being shut down, I think everyone is just anxious to get out and enjoy everybody’s company now,” Lions Club member Jeff LeJeune said last week. “When we started planning the (2021) Brownsville Days, we still didn’t know if COVID was going to inhibit us quite a bit or not. So what we ended up doing was instead of going with the three days – Friday night through the full weekend – we thought we would pare it down because we’re coming back from an off year, and so we’re moving everything that was on Sunday in prior years to Saturday, and we’re hoping that’s going to work out well for us.”