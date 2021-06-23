Newark Arts Festival Will Celebrate ‘Creative Resilience’ This Fall

After more than a year of sharing, dreaming and creating by area artists, the “We the Many” Arts Festival was held on Saturday, June 19 at the SWO Memorial Park south of Sisseton. In the top photo, local musicians waiting for their turn to go on stage include (left to right) Janeen Kohl, Melanie Yost, Olivia Bartnick, Georgia Streier, Josh Anderson and Chesnie Anderson, along with spectator Sheree Bartnick. In addition to music, puppetry, flute playing and hoop dancing, there was also a table where budding artists could help complete sets of paintings (shown in bottom photo) that will be displayed at the Tacos El Bajio restaurant in Sisseton. We The Many is a pilot project of the Sisseton Arts Council and Arts Midwest that seeks to expand the understanding of what it means to be a Midwesterner through the creative exchange of voices, cultures and ideas. The We the Many Arts Festival was sponsored by the Sisseton Arts Council, with support from Arts Midwest, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the South Dakota Arts Council. ~ Courtesy Photos.