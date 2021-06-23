Cancel
Newark, NJ

Newark Arts Festival Will Celebrate ‘Creative Resilience’ This Fall

newjerseystage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Arts Festival (“NAF”), now in its 20th year, will celebrate “Creative Resilience,” as it returns to in-person programming. NAF amplifies the voices of established and emerging Newark artists, gallerists, creative entrepreneurs. The Call for Artists will open on July 1, 2021, Festival organizers announced. Produced by...

www.newjerseystage.com
