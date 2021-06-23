Cancel
A 100W+ car charger is coming soon with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Back in 2020, Qualcomm announced Quick Charge 5.0, the company’s latest fast charging protocol. The Quick Charge 5.0 standard promises up to 100W charging speed, fast enough to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Unlike fast-charging solutions from the likes of OPPO and Xiaomi, Qualcomm’s fast charging solution is open to everyone, meaning any OEM or accessory maker can license the technology and implement it on their devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was the first smartphone to support Quick Charge 5.0 with 100W+ fast charging. Now it will soon be making its way to a car charger.

www.xda-developers.com
