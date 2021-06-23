A 100W+ car charger is coming soon with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5

Ever find yourself out-and-about and realize that your iPhone is about to die? Don't worry; it happens to the best of us. That's why you should always have a charger in your car, and the Anker 30W Dual USB Car Charger is one of the absolute best car chargers that you can buy. Many of us here at iMore use Anker power products because they're reliable and last a long time, and this car charger is no exception.