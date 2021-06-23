Terminally Ill James Bond Fan's Hope to Preview 'No Time to Die' Before He Passes Goes Viral

Even with the delays that have plagued the next Bond movie, No Time to Die, it hasn’t been established yet who is going to take over for Daniel Craig when he finally hangs his tuxedo up for good. As of right now, Rege-Jean Page is the odds-on favorite apparently, but while he’s edging out a few other individuals it’s not quite a lock yet, though some are thinking that it should be. The Bridgerton star is likely to be named as the replacement to Craig in the minds of many people, but Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, and a few others still aren’t out of the running just yet. There are also schedules to think of and the possibility that whoever does get picked might not be able to sign on at that time simply because they might be engaged in another project since Hardy does have another project coming up in which he’ll be starring with Timothy Olyphant. Luke Evans also has another project coming up in the form of a Beauty and the Beast prequel that will see Gastone and LeFou in a story that will show the two before the events of the original movie.