The state of British cherries is a good news story. A little over a decade ago the indefatigable Henrietta Green felt compelled to launch a campaign called Cherry Aid as the British cherry industry was close to collapse. Nine in 10 of the nation’s cherry orchards had been lost and bland foreign imports constituted nearly 95 per cent of the cherries sold here. Just a decade on, the crop has increased six-fold and there is a good bet that the punnet you pick up in the supermarket will now be home-grown. The traditional heartlands in Kent and Hertfordshire are thriving and Staffordshire, Hampshire, and Scotland are also now producing fine fruit. The quintessential British stone fruit lives on, in all its chin-dribbling lusciousness. In fact, 16 July has even been declared National Cherry Day.