Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eve at a J.W. Anderson Fashion Show

It’s been a pretty snoozy series of Fashion Weeks so far. It’s hard to say whether that’s because designers are spinning their wheels while waiting for the other pandemic shoe to drop, or if this is the reality of fashion collections made fully in the pandemic. (Almost everything we saw over the past year was at least started before things went haywire.) Is this what fashion looks like when no one travels, you see only who you have to see, and the cultural calendar stops? It’s been product-oriented and gimmicky. And flat. It’s been “SEXY!” but strangely unsexual. It’s depressing, and a little dystopian, because personal style is so urgent right now.