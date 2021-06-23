Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florham Park, NJ

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Announces New Support for Its Outdoor Stage Free Tickets Program from Beacon Trust and Provident Bank

newjerseystage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- With July just around the corner, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is deep in the rehearsal process for its upcoming productions of Comedy of Errors and the world premiere of Snug. For the first time, STNJ will present two productions performed in repertory at its Outdoor Stage venue, located on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park. Tickets are on sale now.

www.newjerseystage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florham Park, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
City
Florham Park, NJ
City
Westfield, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Theatre Company#The Outdoor Stage#Madison Rotary Clubs#The Lighting Designer#New Jersey Stage#Cdc#Nj State#Faq#The Shakespeare Theatre#Www Shakespearenj Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy