The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Announces New Support for Its Outdoor Stage Free Tickets Program from Beacon Trust and Provident Bank
(FLORHAM PARK, NJ) -- With July just around the corner, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is deep in the rehearsal process for its upcoming productions of Comedy of Errors and the world premiere of Snug. For the first time, STNJ will present two productions performed in repertory at its Outdoor Stage venue, located on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park. Tickets are on sale now.www.newjerseystage.com