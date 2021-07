CHARLESTON - Recent graduates Jansen Moreland and Brock Robinette of Frankfort, and Gavin Root of Keyser, saw their high school football careers cut short due to COVID. Frankfort and Keyser saw the cancellation of the Mineral Bowl and what would have been home playoff games for both. As fate and talent would have it, however, eight months later, the talented Mineral County trio would be afforded one more game.