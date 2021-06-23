Cloud Computing Market is ready for its next Big Move | Rackspace, Amazon, VMware, Google

Rapid deployment of biometric technology, video surveillance, and advancements in technology such as cloud-based systems are some major factors driving market growth. The global facial recognition market size is expected to reach USD 13.87 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for physical security, increasing deployment and use of biometric devices, and rising deployment of 5G technology. Rising demand for electronic devices such as mobile phones, wearable devices, smart devices, and increase in technology adoption such as cloud-based technology and IoT is expected to continue to fuel growth of the global facial recognition market going ahead.