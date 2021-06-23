Diabetes App Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Azumio, Medisana, Medtronic, BHI Technologies

Rare earths may not actually be rare, or even earth, but they are vitally important in many technological products, so provide excellent investing opportunities. One of my many investment rules is: beware of investing in anything where the name of the thing doesn’t make sense or it is basically wrong. It’s not a ban on investing, because one thing that can happen in a misnamed category is that it can go sky high because the bulk of investors simply don’t know what they are buying into, and that is a significant cause of bubbles. Lack of ability to understand leads to inability to price correctly, which in turn can, sometimes but not always, lead to FOMO (fear of missing out) where people pile in just because everyone else is.