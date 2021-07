The 'God of Mischief' as we've never seen him before, returns this time to the small screen, in Disney Plus' latest Marvel TV series, following on from the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki finds himself in hot water with the Time Variance Authority. Turning into something of a detective drama, make sure you know how to watch Loki online and stream the six-part Avengers spin-off where you are.