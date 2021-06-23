Manufacturing Execution System Market worth $17.1 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Manufacturing Execution System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment, Organization Size, Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 17.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater to the growing population, increasing use of industrial automation in process and discrete industries, the growing importance of regulatory compliance and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis, and increasing IT and OT convergence in manufacturing industries.