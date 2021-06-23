Gov. Kemp Issues Final Public Health State of Emergency Executive Order
Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM. “With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods.921wlhr.com