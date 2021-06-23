Update of VISION Trial Shows Continued Efficacy of Tepotinib in NSCLC
Paul K. Paik, MD, discusses the newest data from the VISION trial of tepotinib in patients with non–small cell lung cancer and a MET exon 14 skipping mutations. Paul K. Paik, MD, a medical oncologist and clinical director of the Thoracic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the newest data from the VISION trial (NCT02864992) of tepotinib (Tepmetko) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer and a MET exon 14 skipping mutations.www.targetedonc.com