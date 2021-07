Last summer, we had nary a bloom on the hydrangea in our backyard. Apparently, I had pruned them too late in their cycle and so, in a fit of pique, they decided to take the summer off. The wee wife was verklempt. She loves their colors, shapes, and size, and they always look perfect when arranged on the table by our front door. They greeted our guests like those nice old folks who smile and say hello when you enter the local Walmart. We don’t have a Walmart in our little town, but that’s another story for another time.