Galaxy S21 Series' Latest Update Now Rolling Out For Verizon Units

Samsung recently released an important software update for its Galaxy S21 flagships. The new update introduced a fix for the camera lag and stutter issues that many users have been reporting since last month. As always, international versions of the phones were the first to pick up the update last week. However, the Korean firm was quick to bring the new software to the US as well. It was released for carrier variants of the phones on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks earlier this week. Now, the same update is hitting the Galaxy S21 phones on Verizon’s network as well. It should also arrive for other carrier variants of the phones soon.