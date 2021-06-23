Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy S21 Series' Latest Update Now Rolling Out For Verizon Units

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung recently released an important software update for its Galaxy S21 flagships. The new update introduced a fix for the camera lag and stutter issues that many users have been reporting since last month. As always, international versions of the phones were the first to pick up the update last week. However, the Korean firm was quick to bring the new software to the US as well. It was released for carrier variants of the phones on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks earlier this week. Now, the same update is hitting the Galaxy S21 phones on Verizon’s network as well. It should also arrive for other carrier variants of the phones soon.

www.androidheadlines.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Software Update#Samsung Phones#Korean#Xfinity Mobile#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive by end of the year

Android 12 will be officially released in the coming months, but usually the phones that get it first are Google’s own Pixel handsets. As for the rest, it really depends on the manufacturer of the phone. For Samsung Galaxy S21 owners, there is some good news on the Android 12 front.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Work on Galaxy S21 Android 12 update off to an early start

Google unveiled the list of smartphone OEMs set to release Android 12 beta builds at Google I/O last month, and as many of you are aware, Samsung was missing from that list. This meant that Galaxy smartphone owners wouldn’t have access to the Android 12 beta program, and indeed, they don’t.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch postponed for October

Samsung is among the endless list of companies being hit by the shortage of chipsets, and the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is the latest victim. Earlier this month, Samsung denied rumors of the late arrival of the phone, although the company did not sound confident in its statement. Today new...
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Verizon Galaxy A11 Gets Android 11; Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and A50 Get New Software Update

Verizon has released a new software update for Galaxy A11, Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy A50. The new software update for Verizon Galaxy A11 brings Android 11, while all other Galaxy devices in this article are receiving a new security patch except Galaxy Tab S4. Read more about the new changes in their respective section.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

These Galaxy S21 and Note 20 deals may be the best of Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and it turns out the best deal may well be on Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy phones. There are discounts adding up to hundreds of dollars on both the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Note 20 family of devices, with pricing kicking off from under $600 for phones that are still only a few months old.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

The June 2021 security update now hitting the Galaxy A21s

The June 2021 security update has started deploying to certain variants of the Galaxy A21s. Identified by PDA version A217MUBS6CUF4, Samsung’s latest software release has just made its way to Brazil, where it started rolling out earlier today. The recent addition of Android 11-based One UI 3.1 appears to have slowed things down a bit on the security update front, given how we’d only spotted the April 1st update earlier this month.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung has reportedly started work on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S21 series, says tipster Max Weinbach. Google unveiled the first beta of Android 12 in May during the I/O conference and started rolling out the beta 2 update quite recently. The preview releases are available to download on the company's Pixel phones and select devices from ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, and ZTE. Notably missing: Samsung, which makes one of the best handsets around.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S21 FE Could Launch With Limited Availability In October

Multiple reports have recently suggested that Samsung has pushed back the Galaxy S21 FE launch by a couple of months. Initially expected to break cover alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables in August, the new affordable Galaxy flagship is now said to arrive in October. The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage is blamed for this delay. Now, a fresh report coming from South Korea claims that not only the device will arrive late in the market but availability will be limited as well.
Cell PhonesPCWorld

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, today’s Prime Day discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, which drops it down to $600 from an $850 list price, will get you a ton of features without breaking the bank. This factory-unlocked flagship phone features an intelligent battery monitoring system, so...
Worldsoyacincau.com

The special Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition is out now in Japan

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be delayed, it also had the unexpected consequence of Samsung cancelling the Galaxy S20 Olympic Edition. However, with the Olympics is back on, Samsung announced the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition back in May. And now, images of the actual device has made it online.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy J7 Nxt will turn four packing the latest security update there is

Remember the Galaxy J7 Nxt? Samsung does, and so does its security team, who worked hard on the best birthday gift there is: peace of mind. The June 2021 security patch has started making its way to select Galaxy J7 Nxt models in Argentina and Thailand. This particular software release is identified by model number J701FXXUACUE5 or J701MUBUBCUE1. Given how it’s targeting the international model of the modestly-specced 2017 device, expect to see it in your vicinity sooner rather than later.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may still be delayed because of chip shortage

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will still be released. That’s what we’ve been saying for several weeks now especially since the idea was leaked by Samsung Mexico. First set of image renders surfaced online a couple of months ago. We said it could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20 and actually replace the Galaxy Note 21. But then there was a mention of a possible cancellation and that production has been discontinued. Samsung was quick to refute and say there was no decision to halt production.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition looks beautiful in real life

Just don't count on buying it outside of Japan. A review has provided early photos of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition. The special smartphone looks great between its blue back and gold-hued metal trim. Buying this outside of Japan may be a challenge. Samsung has finally shipped a Tokyo Olympics...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Final big Galaxy A50 Android update hitting unlocked units in the USA

North American carriers have made considerable progress in how quickly they roll out new software updates for Galaxy devices compared to the rest of the world, but there’s still room for improvement when it comes to updates for unlocked variants of Samsung’s phones and tablets. Case in point: Unlocked units of the Galaxy A50 are only just making the jump to Android 11 in the US, two months after the carrier variants and nearly four months after international models were first updated.