Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players - Analysis Report to 2027

Rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental degradation and rising global food demand are key factors driving market revenue growth. The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand. Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities is expected to drive growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT sensors to aid in crop monitoring and cultivation in order to enhance farm operations and optimize agricultural processes are other major factors driving market growth.