Cam Will has a new project out, and he’s proving why he should be one of the next big things in hip hop on “Separation Summer.” The seven track release has a variety of sounds to it, but Cam’s vocal delivery remains consistent, with a hunger to succeed shining through on any verse that he raps. The intro, “100 Of These,” is telling, with a feel that Will can put out quality content without trying, as top-tier flows come natural to him. Cam Will certainly has plenty of potential to do something special, and this tape shows that. Listen to “Separation Summer” below: