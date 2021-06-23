A two-vehicle collision claimed life of 1 person and injured 2 in Maricopa (Maricopa, AZ)

On early Tuesday morning, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Maricopa.

The fatal incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. near the Maricopa Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road. Officers initially believe that a white pickup truck crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and then struck a car head-on. The impact of the crash ejected the driver of the pickup truck.

On arrival, medics airlifted the victim to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car was transported to a Chandler-area hospital by ground ambulance. The person sitting in the front passenger seat died at the scene. Authorities believe that impairment might have been involved. The area remained closed for a few hours, but has reopened now.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing at this time.

