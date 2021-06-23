Fourth of July recipe: America’s Test Kitchen’s Striped Fruit Ice Pops

In-season strawberries are fragrant, red, juicy and sweet; they're amazing eaten out of hand and the cornerstone of favorites such as strawberry shortcake and strawberries and cream. But for as much as we love strawberries, there's no denying that they aren't the hardiest fruits out there. Even if you're super careful about keeping them mold-free, at best, they'll last a week, and often will turn days before then. If you're stuck with a pint or more of fresh berries you can't finish in such a short time, though, you're in luck: You can absolutely freeze them.