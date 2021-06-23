Cancel
Take Up to 25% Off Gorgeous Diamond Studs on Amazon — Limited-Time Deal

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The infamous saying that diamonds are a girl’s best friend is definitely true, but how many of Us can actually afford to buy diamond jewelry for ourselves? The price tags can be seriously extreme. Owning a piece of diamond jewelry is a luxurious feeling, and we all deserve it! These days, diamonds are more accessible to shoppers like Us, and may be available for surprisingly affordable prices.

A pair of diamond stud earrings is a must for any well-curated jewelry collection, and Amazon has an impressive selection to choose from! Best of all, we found a handful that you can score for up to 25% off for a limited time. Keep reading to check out the amazing savings and prepare to sparkle!

These Classic Round Studs

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Natural Diamond Stud Earrings Amazon

If you’ve never owned a pair of diamond studs before, consider these the ultimate in starter jewelry! They’re available in a wide variety of carat weights to accommodate various budgets, but our pick would definitely be the 0.6 carat option. Just look at them shine!

These Simple Prong Studs

Diamond Wish 14k Gold Round Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings Amazon

These studs are set in a beautiful triple-prong setting and they’re available in yellow, white and rose gold! The round cut of the diamond is designed to sparkle. They are actually lab-grown stones, so they’re 100% conflict-free.

These Dazzling Halo Studs

Friendly Diamonds 14K White Gold 1 carat Lab Diamond Halo Stud Earrings Amazon

If you want a diamond earring that’s more unique than a simple round stud, this pair is absolutely perfect! Each center stone is surrounded by smaller diamonds for the ultimate blingy look. Considering how elaborate their design is, their sale price is fairly affordable for a true investment!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more diamond earrings and shop all of the jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
