Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Michael Imperioli’s band Zopa playing Mercury Lounge

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Imperioli is probably still best-known for playing Christopher on The Sopranos, but he's now also known as a podcaster, and as anyone who follows him on social media knowns, is a huge music fan. He's also a musician, and has played in bands for the last 20 years. His current group is Zopa, who released their debut album, La Dolce Vita, last year. (La Dolce Vita was what his band used to be called.) The album distills 50 years of New York rock, from glammy '70s flourishes to early punk and indie rock. You can listen below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Imperioli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Lounge#S Band#New York Rock#Nyc#Freakout Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best BB King songs, by Joe Bonamassa

On May 14, 2015, Joe Bonamassa came off stage at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to find his mobile phone overloaded with voicemails and texts (“And I thought, y’know, what’s happened?”). One look at the news feeds confirmed his worst fears: the great BB King had died in his sleep in Las...
New York City, NYFirst We Feast

The Perfect New York Slice with Frank Pinello and Michael Imperioli | Pizza Wars

In New York City, pizza isn't just food, it's a way of life. But which iconic NY-style dish reigns supreme: the Sicilian square or the classic round pie? In the series premiere of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell faces off against Best Pizza's Frank Pinello to find out which slice is the true king of New York. And who better to judge the event than legendary actor and pizza obsessive Michael Imperioli? Tune in to find out if Nicole’s thin and crispy round pie is enough to beat out a “secret weapon” Frank picked up from nonna.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Play ‘Fire’ in 1978

Bruce Springsteen revived his Springsteen on Broadway residency on Saturday night. It was his first post-pandemic public performance, and the first Broadway show of any sort since theaters were shuttered in March 2020. That meant it was a very hot ticket that attracted the likes of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, MSNBC’s Brian Williams, and even E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt.
Rock MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

20 Times Rock + Metal Bands Played Their New Album in Full on Tour

Playing albums in full is quite commonplace in today's touring climate, but the feat is typically reserved for anniversary celebrations, not a brand new album. Still, a number of rock and metal bands have made the daring decision to play their latest record in its entirety on the road, and we've rounded up 20 instances in which it's happened.
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Divine Horsemen prep first album in 33 years (listen to “Stony Path”)

Los Angeles punk/roots vets Divine Horsemen, still powered by the vocal forces of Chris D (The Flesh Eaters) and Julie Christensen, will release Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix, the group's first album in 33 years, on August 27 via In the Red. The record also features X drummer DJ Bonebrake who was also part of The Flesh Eaters' 2018 reunion, and keyboardist Doug Lacy.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Devil Master playing Saint Vitus on Halloween weekend

Live music is back, Brooklyn metal/punk venue Saint Vitus Bar has been announcing shows again, and they just added another great one to their initial lineup. Blackened Philly punks Devil Master, who released their great debut album Satan Spits on Children of Light on Relapse in 2019 and were supposed to open for Windhand at Vitus in 2020 until the pandemic happened, will do a headlining Vitus gig on Saturday, October 30. That's a very good band to see on Halloween weekend; get tickets.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream 4 previously unreleased Tom Petty songs from new archival album ‘Angel Dream’

The late Tom Petty's family recently released Wildflowers and All The Rest and Finding Wildflowers with previously unreleased material from Petty's classic Wildflowers era, and now they've put out Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), a remixed, remastered, and reimagined version of 1996's Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One," which features four previously unreleased songs from the Wildflowers era: “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days,” “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.” This era was a high point in Petty's career, and like on the last two archival releases, there are some real gems on this. Longtime Petty bandmate Mike Campbell said:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tyler, the Creator streaming show from Music Hall of Williamsburg tonight

Tyler, the Creator released a new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, last week (one of our 11 best rap albums of June), and while he has some festival dates coming up, including Day N Vegas and Lollapalooza, he hasn't announced a tour supporting the album yet. He did, however, reveal that he'd be livestreaming a release show from Brooklyn tonight (7/1), on Amazon Music's Twitch at 8 PM ET. The Brooklyn location the show will stream from is Music Hall of Williamsburg. That'll be the venue's first show since the pandemic, and it's a much smaller venue than Tyler's last NYC show.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daniel Lanois shares “Torn Again” featuring Leonard Cohen

Daniel Lanois has released a new song, "Torn Again," which features a spoken word performance by the late Leonard Cohen. It features pedal steel guitarist Rocco Deluca, who creates a gorgeous, ethereal backdrop for Cohen's sorrowful lines and unmistakable voice. "There are moments in this creative journey that stand out...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Connan Mockasin made an album with his dad, Ade (listen to “The Wolf”)

Connan Mockasin has made an album with his father, Ade Mockasin. It's called It's Just Wind and will be out digitally July 14, which is Ade's 72nd birthday. The album came about after near-death experience Ade had, as well as Connan being told that an album with his father should be "made a priority, or you’ll regret it for the rest of your life."
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Bruce Springsteen & Paul Simon headlining Central Park “mega-concert”

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon will headline the Central Park "mega-concert" to celebrate NYC's reopening. Jennifer Hudson will also perform, and the rest of the lineup is still to be announced. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news at a press conference on Thursday (7/1), saying, "This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history. This is something for the ages."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (7/2)

It's a holiday weekend in the U.S., so that means it's a slower album release week than usual, but there are still a handful of worthwhile records out this week, four of which I highlight below (mostly from non-U.S. artists). Also, apparently the second Lana Del Rey album of 2021 is set to drop on the Fourth, so keep an eye out for that.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

“Sinatra Big Band” Returns to Forte Jazz Lounge with Patriotic Salute

Start spreadin’ the news, the popular Swingin’ Sinatra Saturdays with the Joe Clarke Big Band at Forte Jazz Lounge will continue July 3rd with shows at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. July’s concert will highlight classic hits of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, patriotic selections in honor of Independence Day, and guest appearances by the harmony trio, The Fortettes (right).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

RIP Hum drummer Bryan St. Pere

Bryan St. Pere, the drummer of Hum, has passed away at the age of 52. The news was confirmed by his bandmates, who posted about his passing on social media, writing:. It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Spoon played their first show since the pandemic at Austin’s Mohawk (pics, setlist)

Spoon surprised their hometown of Austin on Wednesday by announcing they were going to play local venue Mohawk the next night (7/2). "The band’s all in town and the Mohawk Austin was down so we’ve decided to put on a show here in Austin. This is it, our first time back since the troubles," they wrote. Tickets were only $20 and the show also featured Walker Lukens and the Red Headed Strangers.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a slower week for new music because of July 4th but we did get some good heavy albums this week, including Snag, At The Gates (which you can pick up on limited clear vinyl), and Year of No Light, which you can read about in Notable Releases. Check out even more new metal albums at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and also check out IO's new list of favorite heavy albums of 2021 so far. As for new songs, this week brought King Woman, Tombstoner, Mayhem, Section H8, TURNSTILE, One Step Closer, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Award-Winning Country Band To Play At Monk’s In July

July is officially the month that concerts finally come back to Missoula, after taking an extended hiatus in 2020 for reasons unknown (editor's note: the reasons are extremely known). Kettlehouse Amphitheater is kicking off its 2021 concert season this weekend with three nights of Brandi Carlile shows, and they've amassed...