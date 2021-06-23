Cancel
Yale Introduces Cushion Tire Lift Truck with Factory Integrated Lithium-ion Power

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (June 22, 2021) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces the launch of its new ERC050-060VGL series, a 5,000 to 6,000-pound capacity cushion tire lift truck designed to bring warehouse operations the benefits of factory integrated lithium-ion power, including improved productivity, ergonomics and zero emissions. While operations have traditionally...

