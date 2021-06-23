Cancel
Golf Travel Group shakes up operation with two new travel businesses and a brand refresh

golfbusinessnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golf Travel Group is hoping to benefit from the pent-up demand for golf holidays when international travel restrictions ease up with the launch a range of new specialist golf travel businesses that cover the complete cross-section of destinations and budgets. Unperturbed by the near impossibility of organising their usual...

