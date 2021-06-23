Photos: See the most expensive homes sold in Pittsburgh through May 2021

If you have the coin to spend and are interested in making your home in Waverly, I have found the most expensive house currently available including 9 pics to check out. It's worth noting that real estate changes every day. There are always new homes being added to available listings and homes that sell and are removed. But, as of this writing, Realtor.com lists this home as the most expensive available in Waverly. The address shown is 1109 Riviera Place in Waverly. Let's check out some pics.