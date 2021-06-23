Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Photos: See the most expensive homes sold in Pittsburgh through May 2021

By Ethan Lott
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of million-dollar homes sold so far in 2021 is way up, about double the past milestones for such sales through the first five months of 2021.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The 25 Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Maine as of June 2021

If you make the big bucks, and I'm talking millions upon millions of dollars, there are a lot of luxury homes in Maine available in your price range. In the past year, housing prices in Maine have skyrocketed everywhere, but the prices you and I think are too high are like pennies to buyers of these homes.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas’ housing market has left another record in the dust. Billionaire Anthony Hsieh, founder of mortgage firm LoanDepot, bought a newly built mansion in the Henderson foothills for $25 million, the most expensive home purchase ever recorded in Southern Nevada. The sale, by luxury homebuilder Blue Heron, closed Friday,...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Homes Sold in May Stayed on the Market for Just 6 Days on Average

Houses are selling quickly. That's great for sellers -- but for buyers, not so much. In a normal housing market, prospective buyers have the luxury to go check out a listed home, think things over, and come back a few days later with an offer. In today's market, that system just won't fly.
The Woodlands, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Median price of homes sold in one ZIP code nearly doubled in May 2021 compared to May 2020 in The Woodlands

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area from May shows that 55 homes sold for more than $1 million in May, although the highest number of homes sold were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code. A total of 91 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range. The 77382 ZIP code saw more sales in higher price brackets than other ZIP codes.
San Francisco, CASFGate

This mansion could break SF's record for most expensive home ever sold

This newly constructed Cow Hollow mansion has a record-breaking price tag. If 2582 Filbert sells for asking, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco. The list price of $46 million, if fetched, will beat out 2920 Broadway, which just this month made news for breaking its own record when it sold for $43.5M (after holding the record for its previous sale at $39 million in 2018).
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Homes sales fell in May, but prices went through the roof

US home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Over Half of U.S. Homes Sold in May Were Above List Price

National property broker Redfin is reporting this week that the national median home-sale price in the U.S. hit a record high of $377,200 in May 2021, up a record 26% year over year. The housing market also set new records for home-selling speeds and competition, but seasonally adjusted home sales...
Waverly, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

9 Pics of the Most Expensive Home Available in Waverly, Iowa

If you have the coin to spend and are interested in making your home in Waverly, I have found the most expensive house currently available including 9 pics to check out. It's worth noting that real estate changes every day. There are always new homes being added to available listings and homes that sell and are removed. But, as of this writing, Realtor.com lists this home as the most expensive available in Waverly. The address shown is 1109 Riviera Place in Waverly. Let's check out some pics.
Real EstatePosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Real estate Leads - June 25, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

The Most Expensive Places To Rent In The U.S.

While owning a home is the American dream for many, there are plenty of people who simply can’t afford to purchase a house. But depending on where you live, renting may not necessarily be a good option either. 24/7 Wall Street just revealed a list of the Most Expensive Places...