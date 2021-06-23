Cancel
Economy

How Entrepreneur Ken Patel is Leveraging AI to Transform the Hospitality Industry

By Mark Collier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hospitality industry was one of the most visibly impacted sectors of the pandemic year in 2020 and digital transformation has played a major role in the hospitality industry’s strategic shift. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by Ken Patel, CEO of EV Hotel Group and EV Human, two technology disruptors in the hospitality sector. In this segment, Patel peels back the layers on the groundbreaking advancements his company is leading.

