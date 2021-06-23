Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall

By Mandi Bierly, TV Insider
starlocalmedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might as well have a front-row seat — at home on the sofa — for some great music-filled series and specials. Grammy winner Ariana Grande joins Season 21 of The Voice (NBC), asking contestants to say “Thank you, next” to veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Airing after The Masked Singer, new competition series Alter Ego (Fox) ups the wacky by asking vocalists to perform as their “dream avatar.”

starlocalmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Teri Polo
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Nbc#Fox#Nbc#Abc#Cbs#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez

The pop star married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony at his home in Montecito, California. Ari’s walk down the aisle comes five months after Dalton proposed to her with a dazzling diamond and pearl ring. In the weeks leading up to the couple’s surprise wedding, a...
CelebritiesHypebae

Ariana Grande Delivers Live Performance of "pov"

As fans wait for the star to drop her “God Is A Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande has unveiled a live performance of “pov” from her hit album positions. “It’s like you got superpowers/Turn my minutes into hours,” the musician sings with a bright light highlighting her silhouette. Standing in a set decorated with grass and flowers, she continues: “You got more than 20-20, babe/Made of glass the way you see through me.” The stage then gets covered with soft purple lighting, as Grande delivers the intimate track in a bra top by Mugler and glossy trousers by CULTNAKED.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Katy Perry Declares Ariana Grande “The Best Living Vocalist On Earth”

With Ariana Grande‘s birthday around the corner, the songbird has unwrapped an early gift in the form of a colossal compliment from Katy Perry. Taking to Twitter, the Pop performer wished Grande a happy birthday and referred to her as “the best living vocalist on earth”. Her words verbatim:. “happiest...
Celebritiesat40.com

Ariana Grande Drops 'pov' Live Music Video

Whew. Ariana Grande doesn't hold back in her latest musical venture. On Monday (June 21), Grande launched a new live performance video series in partnership with Vevo with her hit song 'pov.' The live performance sees Grande standing amid flowers and surrounded by ethereal purple light. While the set is certainly gorgeous, it's Grande's unmatched vocals that steal the show—again.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

OMG!!! Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her WHAT?! [See Photo]

The former Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande may have you doing a double-take as she’s made a very bold move in changing her signature look by chopping something off. What was it she chopped off. Her. Ponytail. Yes, you read that correctly. The former Sam & Cat star chopped off her signature ponytail. The ponytail that other celebrities often get blasted for wearing because it is “Ariana’s ponytail.” The singer and teen actress has rocked this iconic look for as long as anyone can remember. So, everyone is SHOOK to learn that she’s decided to chop it off.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song

Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs. On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Katy Perry's Claim About Ariana Grande Sparks Heated Debate

Katy Perry's tweet about Ariana Grande is causing an up-"Roar" on Twitter. The Grammy-nominated singer wished Grande a happy birthday on June 25, tweeting, "happiest birthday to the best living vocalist on earth @ArianaGrande fight me if you think different." Fans immediately called out Perry for making a mistake: Grande's birthday is on June 26. "Mom it's tomorrow, delete fast," one follower responded with a skull emoji. "Save your tweet for another day," another added. However, Perry seemed unconcerned that she posted a day earlier, and followed up with another tweet that said, "s**t im early idc."
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes June 26, 2021: Ariana Grande, choose peace over chaos

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ariana Grande, 28; King Bach, 33; Gino Vento, 35; Aubrey Plaza, 37. Happy Birthday: Revisit situations and problems until you come up with a workable arrangement. Don’t jump into something that requires a delicate, time-consuming approach. Put more emphasis on detail and changing only what’s necessary. Use your ingenuity to figure out the best way to incorporate stability and security into your life. Choose peace over chaos and self-improvement over trying to change others. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 26, 31, 37, 44.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Ariana Grande Shared an Extremely Rare Baby Photo in Honor of Her Birthday

There's nothing we love quite like a good throwback, and Ariana Grande just treated us to a great one. The "Thank U, Next" singer celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday by sharing an extremely rare photo of herself as a baby. The throwback is a zoomed in photo of little Grande's face as she's seen sitting in a bathtub. She captioned the photo with a message to her younger self, saying: “hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother, got engaged to her boyfriend

After the surprise wedding of Ariana Grande, the family prepares for another bond. The 38-year-old Broadway star asked the 28-year-old actor the question with a proposal in the middle of virtual reality in Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8. “He said yes!” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “WE’RE ENGAGED!...