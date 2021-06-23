The Boys EPs Rogen, Goldberg Intro Greatest Song You'll Ever Hear Ever
The past few weeks saw the reveal of Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy look, the cast getting vaccinated & reunited in less than six feet of space, and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke dropping more teases about how viewers aren't ready for the third season of Amazon's The Boys. That's a lot to process, and then add into the mix an ongoing Emmys push for the series' second season? Yeah, that's a lot of plates to keep spinning- which is why it's nice to take a break for a second for a little fun, courtesy of executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.bleedingcool.com