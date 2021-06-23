The Boys EPs Rogen, Goldberg Intro Greatest Song You'll Ever Hear Ever

You could say Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have found love right where they are. The 30-year-old singer dished on his life as a new dad during a recent interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. "It is the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said. "There's so many different sides and shades to it. There's difficult days. There's amazing, easy days. It's just a roller-coaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say, but it's amazing. I love it." Last September, Sheeran announced that he and Seaborn welcomed their first child together: A daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. And it looks like...