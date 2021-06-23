Cancel
The Boys EPs Rogen, Goldberg Intro Greatest Song You'll Ever Hear Ever

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past few weeks saw the reveal of Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy look, the cast getting vaccinated & reunited in less than six feet of space, and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke dropping more teases about how viewers aren't ready for the third season of Amazon's The Boys. That's a lot to process, and then add into the mix an ongoing Emmys push for the series' second season? Yeah, that's a lot of plates to keep spinning- which is why it's nice to take a break for a second for a little fun, courtesy of executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Aimee Carrero
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Christopher Lennertz
Person
Jaz Sinclair
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#The Boys#Vaccinated Reunited#Amazon#Vought#Starlight#Bts#Theboystv
